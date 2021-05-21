Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $10.87 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.68. 229,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.88 and its 200 day moving average is $386.69. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $424.43.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.