Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,661,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,642,000 after acquiring an additional 406,072 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,444,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 248,316 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,169,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,461,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,014,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,491,000 after acquiring an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMLC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.64. 12,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,235. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

