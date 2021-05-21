Gould Asset Management LLC CA Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

EWT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,204. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

