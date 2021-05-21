Gould Asset Management LLC CA Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,575,391 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

