Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after buying an additional 635,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $582,273,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after buying an additional 461,482 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $38.61. 63,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,586. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

