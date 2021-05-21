Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 29,567 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 162,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,334,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.80. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,789. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.57. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

