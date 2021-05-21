Grand Central Investment Group Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Grand Central Investment Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

