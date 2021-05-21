Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 829 ($10.83) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 663.10 ($8.66).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 709.50 ($9.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 699.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 671.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73). The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

