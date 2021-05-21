Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $88.72 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $486.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

