Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 10,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 79,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

About Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

