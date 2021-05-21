GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.23. 21,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,340,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Specifically, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 785.36 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

