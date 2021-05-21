Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Trading Down 2.3%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

About Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.