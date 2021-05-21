Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading 9.5% Higher

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

About Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

