Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,967 shares.The stock last traded at $20.84 and had previously closed at $20.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIM. Scotiabank cut Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

