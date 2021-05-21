Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.72 and a one year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $486.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.