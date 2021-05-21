Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HAL stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

