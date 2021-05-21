Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Shares of HALL opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

