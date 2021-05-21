Hamilton E. James Sells 70,175 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $6,141,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at $23,597,159.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BX stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 141.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after buying an additional 307,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after buying an additional 552,507 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.