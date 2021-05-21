Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

TSE:HDI traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$31.97. 26,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$36.64.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.6400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.