Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HDI. National Bankshares raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.58.

TSE HDI opened at C$32.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.69 million and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.89. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

