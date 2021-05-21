Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $30.95. Approximately 1,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

HRMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

