Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) CEO Andrew B. Benett Purchases 17,000 Shares of Stock

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00.

HRTH opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. Harte Hanks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Harte Hanks, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Harte Hanks in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc operates as a customer experience company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides customer relationship management strategic services, including experience mapping, acquisition/winback initiatives, up-sell/cross-sell efforts, and retention, loyalty, and advocacy programs; audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

