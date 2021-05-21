Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $92.90

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $92.90 or 0.00259560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $52.15 million and $2.05 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001303 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 592,446 coins and its circulating supply is 561,373 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

