Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,045 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 237,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

CRS stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

