Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 19,788 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in People’s United Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Insiders have sold a total of 245,599 shares of company stock worth $4,475,489 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

