Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $47.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16.

