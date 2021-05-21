Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

