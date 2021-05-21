Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $233.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.66 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $994,357.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,585.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,441 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.