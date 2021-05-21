Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $706,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,114.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

