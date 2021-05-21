Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 61.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $197,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,728 shares of company stock worth $8,733,330. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $396.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.81 and a 200-day moving average of $386.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

