Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 1,356 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

VRSK opened at $173.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.67 and a 200 day moving average of $187.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.74 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

