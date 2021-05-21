Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 2,734 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 60.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,311,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,759,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,766,000 after acquiring an additional 625,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

