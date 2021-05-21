Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $168.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.41 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.34 and its 200 day moving average is $150.44.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.