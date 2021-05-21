Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 794 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,865. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $344.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

