Hashshare (HSS) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Hashshare has a market cap of $80,029.32 and approximately $54.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hashshare has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hashshare Coin Profile

Hashshare (HSS) is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,574,625 coins. Hashshare’s official Twitter account is @HashShare_CM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashshare’s official message board is blog.naver.com/hashshare. Hashshare’s official website is hashshare.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The HSS (Hashshare) is a project that combines the Bitcoin mining system with a Stakingnode. The HSS project was developed with the establishment of an efficient and stable Bitcoin mining system for anyone to participate in. The HSS team needed a cryptocurrency to promote global participation in diverse businesses funded by mining profits and began to develop a network which could provide highest transparency. In addition, the revenue generated by HSS project will be invested in projects separately prepared by the HSS team, which will expand the use of HSS token, and participants can expect increase in the value of HSS. The HSS team will strategically conduct mining in China and Kazakhstan to enhance profitability. “

