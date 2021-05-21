Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:HE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,395. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

HE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

