Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

HWKN traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,042. The stock has a market cap of $692.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

HWKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

