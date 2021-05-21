Hayden Brown Sells 1,310 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $52,779.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08.

On Thursday, March 18th, Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,434,998.61.

On Thursday, March 4th, Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00.

UPWK stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -165.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

