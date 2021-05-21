HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA opened at $206.21 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.01 and its 200 day moving average is $175.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,885 shares of company stock worth $84,224,662. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. ING Groep NV grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.