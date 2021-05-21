Head-To-Head Comparison: Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) vs. EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and EVO Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A EVO Payments $485.78 million 4.77 -$10.10 million $0.66 42.35

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVO Payments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and EVO Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A EVO Payments 0 2 3 0 2.60

EVO Payments has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.20%. Given EVO Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of EVO Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A -41.74% 471.06% EVO Payments -1.37% -6.43% 2.97%

Summary

EVO Payments beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. EVO Payments, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

