Head-To-Head Contrast: The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) versus Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

The Pulse Network has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Pulse Network and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A Dassault Systèmes 10.63% 15.21% 5.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.9% of The Pulse Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Pulse Network and Dassault Systèmes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Dassault Systèmes 2 4 6 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Pulse Network and Dassault Systèmes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dassault Systèmes $4.50 billion 13.23 $689.14 million $3.52 64.79

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than The Pulse Network.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats The Pulse Network on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pulse Network

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. The company also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software for collaboration and 3D product content creation for storytelling across media channels; EXALEAD, a business analytics software that provides information intelligence; NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. Further, the company provides consulting, deployment, engineering, and enablement services. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services through distributors and value-added resellers. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in VÃ©lizy-Villacoublay, France.

