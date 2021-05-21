Head-To-Head Survey: Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) versus ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Immunovant alerts:

40.2% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Immunovant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Immunovant and ADMA Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 1 14 0 2.93 ADMA Biologics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Immunovant presently has a consensus target price of $44.93, indicating a potential upside of 193.68%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 343.18%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Immunovant.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -34.80% -32.38% ADMA Biologics -166.01% -98.83% -37.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and ADMA Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$66.39 million ($1.54) -9.94 ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 7.27 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -1.91

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Immunovant on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.