Head-To-Head Survey: PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) vs. WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PhoneX and WW International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $67.72 million 0.24 -$4.67 million N/A N/A WW International $1.41 billion 1.81 $119.62 million $1.79 20.60

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX.

Volatility and Risk

PhoneX has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WW International has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PhoneX and WW International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A WW International 0 3 8 0 2.73

WW International has a consensus price target of $36.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. Given WW International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WW International is more favorable than PhoneX.

Profitability

This table compares PhoneX and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX N/A N/A N/A WW International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of WW International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of WW International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WW International beats PhoneX on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners and publishing. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

