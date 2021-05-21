Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. 650,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,633. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 171,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

