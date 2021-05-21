HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 2.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,981,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,424,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 7.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of HEICO by 7.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $133.76. 1,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,936. HEICO has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.33.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

