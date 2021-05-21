Helix Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $135,996.34 and approximately $8.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00031985 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001071 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004600 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

