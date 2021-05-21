Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Reaches $4.03 on Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $281.56 million and approximately $205,925.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00010991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00479209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

