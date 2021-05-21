Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$18.50 at Raymond James

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HRX. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.

HRX traded up C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$17.50. The company had a trading volume of 73,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,212. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.23. The stock has a market cap of C$636.69 million and a P/E ratio of -10.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

