Hewlett Packard Enterprise Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 14,065 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,416% compared to the average daily volume of 928 put options.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $240,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.16.

HPE stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

