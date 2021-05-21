Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $11.10. Credit Suisse Group now has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 1,115 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,274,000.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

